Don McLean, radio's former "Voice of the Bonnies" for 33 years, now owns a new set of golf clubs and a framed, giant-sized, lifetime pass to all future St. Bonaventure University home basketball games.

They were mementos of Saturday night's testimonial dinner for McLean who ended his 35-year career with stations WHDL-WOLN here with a dramatic over-the-air resignation announcement on Jan. 26.

A sellout crowd of almost 200 came to honor McLean on the campus from fandom and the sports, media, academic, business and political worlds.

Acting Academic Dean Leo E. Keenan Jr., the toastmaster, observed that McLean's record of 899 consecutive home and away Bonnie play-by-play broadcasts was, "without parallel in the United States."

Among the diners was a contingent of about 15 former varsity basketball players, including three who later became coaches here, other alumni and relatives of the other guests.

A Buffalo native, McLean was the target of good natured joshing about his background as an alumnus of Little Three arch-rival Canisius College.

Jim Satalin, a former player who later became head coach here and at Duquesne University, remarked "Don's a Canisius graduate, but he'll always be a Bona man."

"He's always done an outstanding professional job," said athletic director Larry Weise, also a former player and coach.

The Very Rev. Mathias F. Doyle, university president who made the presentations, noted that McLean had broadcast "the message of the community as well as of the university." Other accolades were voiced by William P. McCarthy of Buffalo, an alumnus speaking "on behalf of the average fan," and Gene Fahey, a former player who is now director of admissions at Plymouth (N.H.) State College, spokesman for the other former players.

McLean created shock waves throughout the community with his surprise announcement before signing off his broadcast of St. Bonaventure's Jan. 26 loss to the University of Rhode Island team that he was quitting his job as station manager, news and sports director over his difference with his employers.

Since, he has done some color coverage of Atlantic 10 Conference post-season playoff games for an independent television network and is developing a radio features series that he hopes to syndicate.