Environmentalists staged rallies across the country Saturday to protest the continued production and use of ozone-damaging industrial chemicals.

The rallies marked the 19th anniversary of the first "Earth Day" celebration in 1970, a demonstration that ushered in a flood of pro-environmental legislation in Congress.

The main targets of the rallies were producers and users of chlorofluorocarbons, chemicals widely blamed for a thinning of the earth's protective ozone layer, but protesters in New York City also demonstrated against Exxon Corp. over environmental damage caused by the multinational's massive oil spill off Alaska.

About 2,500 marchers gathered at the Rockefeller Center headquarters of Exxon Corp. and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. in midtown carrying posters reading, "Exxon Is a Pain in the Pump," "Save the Earth" and "Stop Making CFCs."

Actor Ed Begley Jr. urged the crowd to boycott Exxon products for what he termed the company's "miserable and inadequate response" to the spill from an Exxon tanker that ran aground in Alaska's Prince William Sound.

Du Pont, the world's largest producer of CFCs, has pledged to end its production of CFCs by early in the next century, but environmentalist Jeremy Rifkin told protesters that was too long to wait.

CFCs, or chlorofluorocarbons, are used widely as coolants in refrigerators and air-conditioners and in some types of disposable packaging and aerosol sprays as well as other industrial uses.

When released into the air, they float into the stratosphere and disintegrate, releasing chlorine that erodes the protective layer which filters the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.

Scientists believe depletion of the ozone layer would lead to more cases of skin cancer and reduce the supply of phytoplankton, the microscopic marine plants at the base of the world's food chain.

In Wichita, Kan., 600 environmentalists demonstrated in front of the headquarters of Racon Inc. and Vulcan Chemicals. Vulcan produces raw materials that Racon turns into CFCs.

Dick Russell of the Kansas Save the Earth Campaign accused Racon of emitting 83 tons of CFCs into the air annually and Vulcan of emitting 198 tons of carbon tetrachloride.

In full-page newspaper ads, Vulcan said Thursday and Friday that CFCs needed to be reduced but alternatives "are not expected to be widely available before 1993 to 1995."

In San Jose, Calif., the home of many high-technology firms, environmental groups gathered in a park to listen to music and save-the-ozone speeches.