A computer will never think like a lawyer, according to a number of attorneys, but it may soon become a valuable in-court assistant.

That's the word from Jerry Miller of Chicago, president of the National Shorthand Reporters Association. He said a survey conducted by his association revealed that lawyers "overwhelmingly" rejected the notion of computers sitting alongside them in court and telling them how to try their cases.

"Yet more than 90 percent said they would welcome courtroom help from computers in searching transcripts for particular facts or statements, identifying inconsistencies in testimony and in recalling key testimony for later analysis," Miller said.

"The attorneys were very practical," he noted. "They want help with their thinking but not something to do their thinking for them.

"Right now about one third of the nation's attorneys are using computers, though only a few are actually taking them into the courtroom. The attorneys are already getting some courtroom computer services from the court reporters, more than 70 percent of whom work with computers. But a lot more could be done if the software were available."

Marshall Jorpeland, communications director at the association's headquarters in Vienna, Va., said a number of scenarios describing possible future in-court uses of computers were offered for consideration.

But the five courtroom uses of computers that the lawyers liked best were ones that either already are available on a limited basis or readily could be made available using current technology, he said.

He said uses favored included coding important testimony for quick future reference, projecting key testimony onto a screen in the courtroom to increase its impact, searching for contradictory testimony, accessing a large body of knowledge to identify important points and spot contradictions in expert testimony, and generating graphics to illustrate such things as how an accident or injury occurred.

Jorpeland noted that the scenarios that saw the computer taking over the job of thinking received little support. They included analyzing the strength of the opening argument by the other side and rating its juror impact, suggesting lines of testimony and identifying words and phrases that are hurting the credibility of a witness and suggesting alternatives.

"What excited the attorneys most were ideas that would save them time or sharpen their thinking," Miller said.

Donald Standard of Amherst reports that the Commodore Buffalo Users Group, also known as COMBUG, is still around after experiencing some hard times and reorganization.

"We are growing again," he said. "We have gained a number of new members at recent meetings and are looking for more." The group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the Clearfield Branch Library, 770 Hopkins Road, Williamsville.

Standard said there are many people using Commodore 64 and other Commodore equipment in the Buffalo area who might benefit from joining the group. He said the annual dues are $15 and include quarterly reports, some newsletters and use of a library of public domain software.

For more information, call Standard at 691-6258, preferably between 7 and 9 p.m.

To answer a number of inquiries, you can buy used Commodore 64 machines if you shop around long enough. The prices vary from store to store, depending on trade-in credit, condition and other factors.

I found two in good operating condition with $69 price tags last week at Amherst Computer Exchange, 5687 Main St., in Williamsville. It might be wise to call before going to look at them, however, because they usually sell fast, according to owners David Doran and Mike Rosen.

