The property tax hike linked to the proposed 1989-90 budget in the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District will not be as high as originally expected.

However, some instructional positions at the senior high school will be cut.

Schools Superintendent Joel Radin said Thursday that his latest version of a proposed $24 million budget reflects a tax rate increase of about 7.85 percent.

Radin, who had been directed by the Board of Education to keep the increase under 10 percent, said the proposal would eliminate at least four teaching positions at the high school. The elimination would result in staff being dismissed, rather than absorbing the loss of positions through attrition, he said.

The board has until Wednesday to adopt a tentative budget and a public vote has been set for May 23.