A Mass of Christian Burial for Saverio Castro, a self-employed electrical equipment specialist for the past 15 years, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Christ the King Catholic Church, 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street, Snyder. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Castro, 48, a Buffalo native, died Wednesday (April 19, 1989) in Buffalo General Hospital.

He stayed with his business on a part-time basis for two years while working for Erie County as a control technician. He was a member of the Buffalo Power Squadron and the Apple Byters Corps.

Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia Greer; a son, Joseph P. of Williamsville; a daughter, Laurie Ann Keith of Cleveland, and a brother, Salvatore A. of Cheektowaga.