Dogs could be banned from Goat Island and possibly other Niagara Frontier Regional State Parks unless dog owners pick up after their pets when they visit Goat Island.

Mario J. Pirastru, regional state parks director, said any owner exercising a dog on Goat Island must have the animal on a six-foot or shorter restraint and "be prepared to clean up any waste left behind."

"The health and well-being of park visitors remain our foremost concern," he said. "Hopefully, a cooperative effort by all dog owners can provide a convenient solution to this situation."