C. Bernard Sylvester, president of the Lewiston-Porter Community Ambassador Program, and Patricia Orzetti, vice president, are the co-chairmen for the organization's 23rd annual wine and cheese party to raise scholarship money.

The party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road.

The Community Ambassador Program, supported by 21 local service clubs, provides a full scholarship for a student's four-week stay in a foreign country. This year's ambassador, Carrie A. Carreno of Youngstown, will visit French-speaking Switzerland.